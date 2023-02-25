Open in App
Riverside, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian struck by car and killed in Riverside

By Will Conybeare,

7 days ago

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Riverside early Saturday morning.

According to the Riverside Police Department, a black Chevrolet sedan traveling westbound on Arlington Avenue collided with the pedestrian while she was walking in the roadway at the intersection with Via San Jose around 5 a.m.

The female victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Riverside Community Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should call Riverside Police Traffic Detective R. McHugh at 951-826-8720 or contact him by email at rmchugh@riversideca.gov .

