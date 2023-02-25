Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Athlon Sports

Hall of Famer Has Stern Warning For Jets About Bringing In Aaron Rodgers

By Mitchell Forde,

7 days ago

The top story around the NFL remains the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall of Famer has not yet announced whether or not he plans to retire, despite his four-day darkness retreat having come and gone. And even if he does return for a 19th NFL season, where Rodgers will play remains a mystery, as speculation has swirled that the Packers could trade him and turn to Jordan Love behind center.

The buzziest potential trade partner for Rodgers has been the New York Jets, due in large part to head coach Robert Saleh making it clear that he wants to bring in a veteran quarterback and team owner Woody Johnson reportedly being willing to break the bank to do so.

But not all former Jets players think trading for Rodgers would be such a good idea.

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Joe Klecko, who spent 11 of his 12 seasons playing for the Jets, said during an appearance on the Zach Gelb radio show that he believes Rodgers could "ruin" the Jets' locker room.

"I don't think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys," Klecko said. "I relate this to myself with a young team that came up when we started winning, and why it was a good fit with all of us because we all worked together and came up together. And I just think, I've watched Rodgers over the year, he's a great player. You don't become MVP three times without doing what he's done. But when he didn't have the perfect arrangement with receivers and game plan and the line, his attitude was condescending so much to the players, even when they would come back to the huddle and all."

Klecko has a point, as Rodgers has not been shy about making his displeasure apparent with some of the Packers' personnel moves in recent years.

However, Rodgers would be surrounded by arguably the most talented supporting cast in his career with the Jets, playing alongside the likes of 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

It's also worth noting that not all former Jet greats are down on the idea of adding Rodgers. Former quarterback Joe Namath, the most famous player in franchise history, has even said he would allow the Jets to un-retire his No. 12 jersey if Rodgers joins Gang Green.

Klecko, however, believes the Jets would be better off signing former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who visited the team last weekend.

"I see a guy like Carr, who's an All Pro," he said. "He hasn't been an MVP, but he's had some great years. But I just can't see them going after a guy that has had all his years and had his way, and then when it doesn't turn out his way, he goes dark. I just can't see it."

