Police Seek Help Solving Jewelery Store Burglary

JEFFERSON, NJ - Police are seeking help from the public in solving two recent burglaries in Jefferson, including one at a jewelry store.

They said Buccieri's Gems and Jewelry, on Berkshire Valley Road in Oak Ridge, was burglarized on Feb. 21 at about 5:16 a.m. Responding to a report of a burglary in progress, officers arrived at the scene to find damage to the front doors and interior of the business, police said.

"An undisclosed amount of items were stolen from the business during the burglary," police said.

Two days later, on Feb. 24 at about 5:56 a.m., police responded to Black Bear Fitness on Route 15 South in Lake Hopatcong for a report of a burglary to a vehicle, they said. "Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window to a vehicle which was parked in the parking lot of the fitness center," police said. "Several items were reported missing from the vehicle."

Jefferson police said they are being helped in the investigations by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and other surrounding law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Jefferson Police Detective Adam Riley at 973-208-6143 or email: ariley@jeffersonpolice.com.

On its Facebook page, the police department said it is seeing "an increase in smash and grabs in the past several months, (specifically at the gyms in town)." It reminded people to remove purses, wallets and all other valuables each time they leave a vehicle. "Also, please make sure you are locking your vehicles and bringing your key fobs inside," police said.

A similar message was posted in late January on the Roxbury Township Police Department's Facebook page.

"Please lock your cars and take your valuables inside, every single day," said the post. "We feel like the annoying parents asking our teenagers to clean up the cups and plates in their room. We beg and plead, and it still doesn't happen, and now we're out of forks. Using our best parent voice, 'This is why we can't have nice things.'"

Don’t miss any Roxbury news! Click here to sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter.

Please “like” and “follow” us on Facebook and check out our Twitter feed.

TAPinto Roxbury is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

To get your business in front of thousands of readers in Roxbury and beyond, become a TAPinto sponsor! Call 862-259-2448 or click here.

To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.

Thank you for reading TAPinto Roxbury!



