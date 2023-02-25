Open in App
Phillipsburg, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Official Urges Residents to Remain Strong and United on "National Day of Hate"

By Danielle DeGerolamo,

7 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ — A Phillipsburg councilman asks residents to remain strong and united despite others’ ugly behavior, in response to the information circulating on social media referencing this Saturday, Feb. 25, as a 'National Day of Hate' from racially-motivated extremist groups.

The threats come in the form of social media posts and are often from vanity social media accounts created to look like someone you know. Security has been stepped up at synagogues and temples in New York and New Jersey.

“February 25 has been designated by white supremacist organizations as a National Day of Hate to encourage violent racist and antisemitic acts throughout our communities. Our town remains strong and united against hate and will refuse to fall to such reprehensible and ugly behavior.” Said Councilman Clark.

Clark continued to say, “We must stay vigilant in our neighborhoods. I thank our brave police and first responders and ask all residents to be aware and mindful, for fear will never tear us apart, and love will continue to guide us forward.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on their Facebook page, "White supremacist groups are trying to organize antisemitic activities by calling for a “National Day of Hate” this Saturday, February 25th. The people behind this effort want us to be afraid and isolated. Instead, let’s come together in resolve and solidarity for a #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate."

"Let everyone know the Jewish community will not be intimated!"

According to their website, ADL is not aware of any specific threats, but they do know that these groups are hoping for increased antisemitic flier distributions, small protests and graffiti.

They continue to say that “We know this is frightening; it is completely unacceptable that any faith should be targeted in this way.”

An email to the Phillipsburg Chief of Police was not returned at the time of publishing in regards to any local threats or demonstrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNSgQ_0kznws8p00

