Red Bank, NJ
TAPinto.net

BREAKING NEWS – RBFD on Scene at House Fire on Peter’s Place

By E. Scott Wingerter,

7 days ago

Red Bank, NJ: Red Bank’s Bravest were called out on a chilly afternoon today at approximately 12:30pm in response to a house fire at 49 Peters Place.

The residence is located catty-corner from the St. James Elementary School.

The fire was contained in the basement of the 3-story colonial and, “The cause is under investigation,” said Bobby Holiday, RB Fire Chief.

