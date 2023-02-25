Denville Library Wants to Hear From You

DENVILLE, NJ - If the Denville Public Library were to provide programs on the southern end of the township, closer to Route 10, how likely would you be to attend?

That's one of the many questions on the 2023 Denville Public Library Survey, an online document that the library operators are urging residents to access. The survey can be found here.

"Please help us better serve you by completing this survey," says the site. It estimates that completing the questionnaire should take ten to 15 minutes.

"We encourage all members of your household, including grade school children, to complete individual surveys," said the library. "Your feedback is very important to us."

TAPinto Denville is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

Make sure you don’t miss any Denville news! Click here to sign-up for our free, daily e-newsletter.

Like us on Facebook @DenvilleTAP and follow us on Twitter @DenvilleTAP.

Download the TAPinto App for FREE in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store today. Search for “tapinto” or “tapinto.net.”

Want to help support local journalism and promote your business to thousands of community-minded readers? Become a TAPinto Denville sponsor! Call (908) 279-0303, x224, or click here.

To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.



