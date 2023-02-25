Open in App
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Police Hiring Entry Level Officer

By Laura Ali,

7 days ago

PARSPIPPANY, NJ - The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Entry Level Police Officer, no experience or certification is required. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a civil service jurisdiction, however NJSA 11A:4-1.3 now allows civil service jurisdictions to hire a non-PTC certified candidate directly.

This opportunity is open to police academy attendees or alternate route graduates, that have not been hired by another jurisdiction.

If you are PTC certified (this excludes applicants who only attended a SLEO I or II academy), they cannot accept your application.

Minimum qualifications included, but are not limited to:

-Applicant must be at least 18 years old.

-Applicant must be younger than 35 years old on the date of hiring.

-Applicant must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license.

-Applicant must have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.

-Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.

-Applicant must be a New Jersey resident currently living in Morris County.

Our selection process includes, but is not limited to:

-Thorough background investigation

-Oral Interview

-Medical exam, which includes a psychological exam and drug screening

Go to www.policeapp.com (or scan the flyers QR code) and submit a pre-employment application and resume.

***Applications will only be accepted online through policeapp.com.***

Application fees are by policeapp.com. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills does not benefit from them.

Filing deadline is March 10, 2023

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is a NJSACOP accredited agency and an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Please direct questions regarding this position to Hiring@parpolice.com

