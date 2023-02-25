Heart Health Fair at South Brunswick Public Library

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Public Library hosted a community Heart Health Fair to spread awareness and provide helpful information about cardiovascular health. The event was sponsored by Medical Essential Diagnostics, which provides early diagnostics screenings for first responders and government employees.

In attendance were representatives from the Middlesex County Department of Health, The MAX Challenge Gym, South Brunswick Pharmacists, Aetna, and more. Vendors handed out free merchandise, prizes, healthy snacks, free screenings, and pamphlets with information about general heart health.

Residents could get a free blood pressure test as well as a free glucose test. Vendors provided information on orthopedic treatments, navigating Medicaid and Medicare, and services provided by Middlesex County.

“We are raising awareness of our services, which is early diagnostic testing, which is geared to preventative than already treating a heart condition,” said Karla Ramos, the brand marketing strategist for Medical essential Diagnostics, “It's about bringing education and resources to the public. We wanted to invite these vendors and just help us bring awareness of heart health to the people.”











