DA’s office investigating man was fatally shot by State police

Massachusetts State Police have been involved in a shooting on Union and Main Street in Springfield that left a man dead.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, around 2 a.m., members of the MSP Gaming Enforcement Unit and Springfield Police Department officers were called to the scene for reports of a 48-year-old man acting aggressively toward others in the casino.

Upon arrival, investigators attempted to locate the individual as he was leaving the casino heading in the direction of Main and Union Streets.

When investigators found him, it prompted a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, shots were fired and exchanged between the man and the officers, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The man was struck during the pursuit. Officers called an ambulance and rendered medical aid.

The man was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he later passed away.

The victim’s identification will be released once proper notification has been made to the family.

Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, released the following statement in response to the shooting:

“A critical incident is never easy. Our members go to work every day in service to the citizens of the Commonwealth. None of our members go to work expecting or wanting to discharge their firearm. This morning’s incident in Springfield is another example of the dangers our members face daily, and we are thankful the involved Troopers are safe, uninjured, and able to go home to their families. As more details are released regarding the incident itself, we are confident it will become clear that our members reacted as they are trained and expected to.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

The DA’s office is using body-worn camera footage, public and private video recording systems, witness statements, investigative reports, 9-1-1 calls, and dispatch logs as evidence in their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

