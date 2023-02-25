Open in App
Vermillion County, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

UPDATE: Indiana State Police Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting in Vermillion County

By Steve Brandy,

7 days ago
Vermillion County – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Holtcamp to investigate an officer-involved shooting...
