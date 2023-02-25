NBA Fan Speculates Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic May Team Up After Luka Attended Jokic's Birthday Party

A Jokic-Doncic team-up would be incredible, not to mention, a warning gong to the rest of the league.

Credit: Fadeaway World

One NBA fan speculated that Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic might team up in the days to come. This comes on the back of the Dallas Maverick's superstar attending Jokic's birthday party.

The theory did the rounds after it was reported that Doncic and his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, were the only two non-family members present at the party.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A tweet showing one of the images from the party did the rounds on social media and comes on the back of the fun the duo had during the All-Star weekend.

Some were already under the impression that the Slovenian and the two-time MVP would share the floor together sooner than expected.

Nikola Jokic Had Picked Luka Doncic As The Superstar He Would Team Up With To Win A Title

Such has been their camaraderie on and off the court that it came as a no-brainer that Jokic picked Donic as the superstar he would team up with to win a title.

Speaking to the media during the media availability ahead of the All-Star break, the Nuggets big man said he wanted to play with his good friend . Prior to that, he had labeled Doncic as a one-man army.

"He is the guy who can destroy you, who can really manipulate the game the right way," Jokic opined. "There is no good matchup for him. … He is a really, really unique player, and he is a really good guy.”

A Jokic-Doncic team-up would be incredible, not to mention, a warning gong to the rest of the league that two of the greatest players would be on one team. It's wishful thinking at the moment, but it's the NBA, and stranger things have happened before.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.