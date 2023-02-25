Similar Seasons Come to Crossroads in Lexington as Kentucky Hosts Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. — From the early 2000's to the early 2010's, Auburn basketball dwelled in the basement of the SEC, showing no signs of making it out.

Former Kentucky assistant Tony Barbee was relieved of his duties as AU head coach after the 2013-14 season. A very big hire was then made in the lead-up to the following season.

Three seasons removed from his time at Tennessee, Bruce Pearl was brought to the Plains and back to the SEC. It took some time, but that decision yielded success that most weren't expecting.

Pearl's fourth season saw the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament after tying for first in the SEC. They were bounced by Clemson in the Round of 32, but the ground work was laid.

Big Blue Nation is well aware of the 2018-19 Tigers, as they lost twice to Kentucky in the regular season, but conquered the Wildcats in the Elite Eight, as guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown spearheaded a thrilling 77-71 win in overtime.

Auburn fell to Virginia in the Final Four, but its run of defeating Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky back-to-back-to-back during March Madness propelled into the national spotlight of college basketball.

Since then, COVID-19 and sanctions due to former assistant coach Chuck Person have witnessed just one NCAA Tourney appearance since the Final Four run, as the Tigers lost to Miami in the Round of 32 last season.

This season was originally filled with high hopes — which have now become normal — but, like Kentucky, there have been plenty of ups and downs for Pearl's team.

After opening the season 8-0 with just one Power 5 victory, Auburn suffered defeat twice in three games, losing to Memphis in Atlanta, then to USC in Los Angeles.

Despite a road loss at Georgia, the Tigers picked some steam back up in the beginning of SEC play, winning six of their first seven in conference play. The highlight of that stretch was a 72-59 home win over Arkansas, but nothing was overly convincing.

Things again came crashing back down to earth, and have since stayed there. A long home-game winning streak was snapped by Texas A&M, leading into a loss at West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in late January.

A three-game losing streak then arose, as Tennessee, A&M and Alabama all found victory. Since then, a blowout win over Missouri occurred, but so did a disappointing road loss at Vanderbilt. Earlier this week, Auburn squeaked past Ole Miss — which has won just twice in the SEC this season — at home, 78-74.

All the aforementioned results have AU at the same 19-9 record as Kentucky, but only 9-6 in the SEC, compared to UK's 10-5 mark. Again, like the Cats has done earlier this year, the Tigers have tread water surrounding the bubble, but appear to have the résumé necessary to make the Big Dance.

On Saturday, Auburn will look to snap a 35-year losing streak at Rupp Arena. It's been tough sledding in Lexington, but Pearl is quick to remind his team that they've had plenty of success when the road trip is returned to Neville Arena.

"We talk about the fact that we haven’t won there in 35 years but also remind them that we’ve beaten them four of the last six. So, I want them to have confidence from the standpoint that we respect Kentucky, we respect their history," Pearl said. “I’m very proud that we’ve been competitive with Kentucky. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’re in the SEC."

Leading the charge to try and bust that skid is a pair of mid-major transfers that used to reside in the Bluegrass. Wendell Green Jr. is an electrifying point guard, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds-per-game. He came to Auburn after dominating at Eastern Kentucky.

Down low, Johni Broome will do his best to oppose Oscar Tshiebwe. The Morehead State transfer pours in 14.1 PPG and 8.9 RPG. Veteran forward Jaylin Williams adds 11.0 PPG and 5.0 RPG, while big senior guard Allen Flanigan provides 9.5 PPG and 4.9 RPG.

Shooting has been a big issue for Auburn, specifically from deep. A 30.1-percent clip from 3-point range is 339th in Division I. The Tigers have taken part in many a ugly game this season and aren't afraid to muddy the waters.

Similar seasons come to a crossroads in Lexington as the postseason approaches. Tipoff from Rupp Arena is set for 4 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on CBS.

More on UK's road win over Florida HERE .

More on the heavy workload being assigned to the Wildcat starters HERE .

Game notes from the victory can be seen HERE .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .