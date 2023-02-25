‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Is Bringing Back Some Absolute Legends

The Challenge’s first ever global crossover tournament — known as The Challenge: World Championship — is coming soon to Paramount+. It will feature some absolute legends, from GOAT Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio to OG champ Jodi Weatherton. Here’s what we know about the cast of The Challenge: World Championship .

Brihony Dawson, Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe, TJ Lavin and Mark Wright | Paramount+

Legends and MVPS team up for ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

The latest tournament from the MTV reality competition series will feature “legends” teaming up with global “MVPs” of The Challenge to compete for a $500,000 prize. A legend is described as “a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series.” The MVPs will include winners and fan-favorite competitors from The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina , and The Challenge: UK.

In addition to Real World and Road Rules alums, the global cast also includes previous stars of Survivor, Love Island, and Bachelor Nation .

MTV is bringing back an entire group of ‘legends’

Paramount has just announced part of the cast for the upcoming World Championship . It is absolutely stacked with big names, many of whom have numerous wins under their belt . The legends competing are:

Amber Borzotra — 1 win

Darrell Taylor — 4 wins

Jodi Weatherton — 2 wins

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio — 7 wins

Jonna Stephens — 2 All Stars wins

Jordan Wiseley — 3 wins

Kaycee Clark — 1 win

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann — 2 wins, 1 All Stars win

Yes Duffy 1 win, 1 All Stars win

Each one of those legends will be paired with a global MVP. The list includes:

Ben Driebergen — The Challenge: USA

Danny McCray — The Challenge: USA winner

Justine Ndiba — The Challenge: USA

Sarah Lacina — The Challenge: USA winner

Emily Seebohm — The Challenge: Australia

Grant Crapp — The Challenge: Australia

Kiki Morris — The Challenge: Australia winner

Troy Cullen — The Challenge: Australia winner

The MVPs from The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced once their respective seasons have ended. Spoiler accounts have revealed that those competitors will be:

Benjamin Alfonso (Actor & The Challenge: Argentina )

Claudia Albertario (Actress & The Challenge: Argentina )

Kaz Crossley ( Love Island UK & The Challenge: UK )

Nathan Henry ( Geordie Shore & The Challenge: UK )

Rodrigo Cascon ( Morning Show Chef & The Challenge: Argentina )

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez ( La Academia ARG & The Challenge: Argentina )

Tristan Phipps ( Made in Chelsea & The Challenge: UK )

Zara Zoffany ( MTV The Royal World & The Challenge UK )

TJ Lavin won’t be the only host of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Longtime host of the MTV version of The Challenge, TJ Lavin, will be the host of the World Championship. But he won’t be alone. His counterparts from other versions of The Challenge will also have hosting duties — Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.) and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe (Argentina).

According to spoilers, fans could be quite surprised with the elimination order of the World Championship. When it comes to the final four teams, there will be past and present champions and one former couple.

Related

‘The Challenge’: Jordan Wiseley Reportedly Turned Down ‘All Stars’ Season 4 Three Separate Times — Is This the Reason Why?

The Challenge: World Championship will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 8, in both the United States and Canada. The series will debut in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, March 15.