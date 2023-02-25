Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Popular Rabbi’s Pants Removed from Highly-Anticipated Auction Sale

By Katie Hawkinson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wv7iu_0kzns2co00
Wikimedia Commons

A pair of pants worn by the popular Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky—whose funeral drew 500,000 attendants last year—were put up for auction before being swiftly taken down, the New York Post reported. The auction was set to launch March 1, with the opening bid set at $3,200. The authenticity of the pants was confirmed by Kanievsky’s grandson. Prime Judaica—the auction house selling the pants—did not respond to the Post’s inquiry about their decision to pull the item. The decision caused uproar among potential buyers, however. “We demand they put pants back on,” art dealer Israel Clapman told the Post .

Read it at New York Post

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
NYC Businessman Sues Former Therapist, Says She “Seduced” Him
Manhattan, NY4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A woman threw a house party with 65 men she matched with on Tinder and Hinge and connected with the man she's now been dating for a year
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy