Popular Rabbi’s Pants Removed from Highly-Anticipated Auction Sale

A pair of pants worn by the popular Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky—whose funeral drew 500,000 attendants last year—were put up for auction before being swiftly taken down, the New York Post reported. The auction was set to launch March 1, with the opening bid set at $3,200. The authenticity of the pants was confirmed by Kanievsky’s grandson. Prime Judaica—the auction house selling the pants—did not respond to the Post’s inquiry about their decision to pull the item. The decision caused uproar among potential buyers, however. “We demand they put pants back on,” art dealer Israel Clapman told the Post .

