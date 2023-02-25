Navy SEAL Dies in Arizona Parachute Accident

US Navy

A decorated Navy SEAL is dead after a parachute accident on an airfield in Marana, Arizona. Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst was conducting a high-altitude, low-opening jump (HALO) jump at the airfield when the accident last Sunday, the U.S. Naval Institute announced . Navy officials said the incident is under investigation. Ernst enlisted in the Navy in 2009, and received the Silver Star, the third-highest decoration for valor in combat. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” Rear Admiral Keith Davids, leader of Naval Special Warfare Command, said in the statement to the USNI. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

