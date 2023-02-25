Open in App
Marana, AZ
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Navy SEAL Dies in Arizona Parachute Accident

By Kelly Weill,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeuMR_0kzns1k500
US Navy

A decorated Navy SEAL is dead after a parachute accident on an airfield in Marana, Arizona. Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst was conducting a high-altitude, low-opening jump (HALO) jump at the airfield when the accident last Sunday, the U.S. Naval Institute announced . Navy officials said the incident is under investigation. Ernst enlisted in the Navy in 2009, and received the Silver Star, the third-highest decoration for valor in combat. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” Rear Admiral Keith Davids, leader of Naval Special Warfare Command, said in the statement to the USNI. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

Read it at CNN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Navy SEAL and Father of 2 Dies After Free-Fall Parachute Accident: 'He Will Never Be Forgotten'
Marana, AZ8 days ago
Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended
Fort Hood, TX25 days ago
Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire
Joint Base Andrews, MD25 days ago
The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor
Myrtle Beach, SC23 days ago
Army Commander Reportedly Suspended from Duty for Allegedly Breaking Hunting Rules on Base
Fort Sill, OK25 days ago
John Clem: The Heroic 10-Year-Old Who Joined the Union Army
Newark, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy