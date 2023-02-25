Weather: It's not over yet! Winter Weather Advisory

The National, Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

WHAT

Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher snow accumulations up to 4 inches possible for elevations above 500 to 1000 feet.

WHERE

In Oregon, Lower Columbia, including Scappoose, St. Helens, Rainier and Clatskanie and the greater Portland metro area. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and greater Vancouver area.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map