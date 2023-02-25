Weather: Central Coast Range Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Central Coast Range in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 to noon Sunday, Feb. 26.

WHAT

Wet snow expected above 1,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map