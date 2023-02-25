PETA Begs Rihanna to Give Up Fur With Luxurious Gift

The animal rights organization is taking action after Rihanna was spotted in a full-length fur coat this week.

We all know Rihanna doesn't mess around when it comes to fashion choices, and apparently, neither does PETA .

After the 35-year-old hitmaker was spotted wearing a full-length fur coat while out to dinner this week, the animal rights organization is hoping to convince her to change her ways, and they're even offering to provide the supplies.

According to a report from TMZ , PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), is sending Rihanna a faux fur replacement for the full-length coat she wore to dinner earlier this week, which the organization claims is almost definitely made of real fur.

In a letter penned to the Fenty Beauty founder, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange tried appealing to Rihanna's role as a mother while arguing her case against furs. (The "Diamond" singer is already a mom to a 9-month-old son with A$AP Rocky , and they currently have another little one on the way .)

"As a mother, you know what it's like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family ," the letter obtained by the outlet reads. "Please understand that this desire—this instinct even—is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur."

"The fur industry is so violent that it's now illegal for designers to sell fur in California, and more brands than ever—including Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino—have banned it," Lange continues. "Won't you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you'll no longer wear fur?"

The letter goes on to say that PETA would gladly take any real fur items off RiRi's hands, and donate them to people in need of warm clothing, such as survivors of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

"You have so much," the letter implores. "Won't you please spare animals who ask for nothing but to be left alone to live with their loved ones, free from the electrocutions, gassings, and beatings that are standard in the fur industry, and donate your furs to a good cause?"

The letter concludes: "We're also sending along a beautiful faux fur coat from Unreal Fur to help you stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch."

Rihanna previously won a PETA award for some faux leather Fenty products, but she has yet to publicly acknowledge the organization's latest request.

