WCJB

City of Gainesville hosts 9th annual invasive plant removal event with over 500 volunteers By WCJB Staff, 7 days ago

By WCJB Staff, 7 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s Great Invader Raider Rally began early Saturday, Feb. 25, running from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ...