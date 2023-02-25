Vehicle fire closes one lane of Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a car fire on Interstate 77 South near Sharon, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, that fire is now out.

The fire started on Saturday around 12:44 p.m. at the Mile Marker 81 of I-77S.

Dispatchers say one southbound lane is closed as of 1:25 p.m. while crews clean up the scene. They say traffic looks like it is still moving.

There were no injuries, and the driver was able to exit the vehicle.

Volunteer fire departments from East Bank and Cabin Creek responded to the incident.



