Open in App
Kanawha County, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle fire closes one lane of Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dbXp_0kznr4QT00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a car fire on Interstate 77 South near Sharon, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, that fire is now out.

The fire started on Saturday around 12:44 p.m. at the Mile Marker 81 of I-77S.

Dispatchers say one southbound lane is closed as of 1:25 p.m. while crews clean up the scene. They say traffic looks like it is still moving.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

There were no injuries, and the driver was able to exit the vehicle.

Volunteer fire departments from East Bank and Cabin Creek responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Lanes back open after crash in Mink Shoals, West Virginia
Shoals, WV19 hours ago
Crews on scene of working structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Clendenin, WV1 day ago
Firefighter, 2 residents in hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, fire
Charleston, WV23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MacCorkle Ave in Marmet, West Virginia, reopens after crash
Marmet, WV1 day ago
West Virginia Department of Transportation urges caution after worker injured in I-64 crash
Dunbar, WV1 day ago
Mingo County, West Virginia residents react to 5-building fire
Williamson, WV1 day ago
Crews respond to house fire in Boone County
Ashford, WV1 day ago
Water main break closes schools in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Crews extinguish fire at vacant home set for demolition in Nitro, West Virginia
Nitro, WV2 days ago
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Body identified as California woman originally missing while visiting family in Fayette County, West Virginia
Leon, WV2 days ago
2 sentenced in Wyoming County after leaving overdosing man beside road to die
Mullens, WV21 hours ago
Man killed in Chapmanville crash identified
Chapmanville, WV2 days ago
Brewery district announced in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man wanted in Kanawha County, West Virginia for pulling a gun on Alum Creek woman
Alum Creek, WV3 days ago
Chick-fil-A in South Charleston, West Virginia, to open in late March 2023
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Senator Joe Manchin visits Milton, West Virginia, to discuss floodwall project
Milton, WV21 hours ago
Beckley Police in West Virginia mourn passing of K-9 Gema
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Woman wanted for breaking and entering, ramming side-by-side with alleged stolen vehicle in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Cross Lanes, WV4 days ago
West Virginia man arrested for animal cruelty
Ansted, WV1 day ago
Citizens praised for aiding Kanawha County, West Virginia, deputy in arrest
Charleston, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy