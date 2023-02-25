Open in App
Salma Hayek Poses with Stylish Daughter and Stepdaughter at Milan Fashion Week

By Joel Calfee,

7 days ago

At all the different fashion weeks , the runways are full of surprising looks and striking new trends , but we're usually just as compelled by who's sitting in the front row .

While we've seen celebrity friendships being forged , we've also gotten a peek at several glamorous families. Most recently, Salma Hayek, 56, attended a Gucci show with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 60, and their daughters, Valentina, 15, and Mathilde, 22, during Milan Fashion Week. And we couldn't get over the stylish squad (as well as the resemblance between Hayek and Valentina ).

Hayek and Pinault welcomed Valentina in September 2007 and they have been married since February 2009. Prior to their relationship, Pinault welcomed Mathilde with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère. He also has two other children from past marriages—François, 25, and Augustin, 16.

This portion of their blended family attended the show together, and Hayek snapped a few shots alone with the daughters as well.

The trio of women wowed with their ensembles, ranging from statement pieces to more understated garments.

The Frida actress opted for a cobalt-colored gown covered with bursts of silver sparkles, which she paired with a metallic clutch and heels. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Valentina sported a baby blue button-up tucked into a high-waisted black leather skirt, while Mathilde went for a black cape dress and knee-high, lace-up boots. To match the rest of his family, Pinault also wore a blue and black ensemble.

While we loved these looks, we also couldn't get over how much Valentina resembled her mother. Standing side-by-side, the pair looked practically identical (even with Valentina rocking bright blonde locks). But, we could also see a clear resemblance between Valentina and her half-sister, Mathilde, as well.

Let's hope Salma keeps bringing these stylish ladies to more fashion events.

