6 expert-approved fun and educational activities to keep kids entertained on a rainy day

Playing Jenga can help teach kids critical thinking and hand-eye coordination. ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

It can be hard to keep kids entertained on rainy days, especially when they have lots of energy.

Educational toys and games can help kids have fun and support their development at the same time.

Puzzles, board games, sensory toys, and magnetic blocks all make great options for indoor play.

As a parent of young children, I know firsthand how challenging bad weather days can be. When kids can't get outside to play and burn off energy, everyone in the family can feel a little cooped up and agitated.

But with the right tools, resources, and mindset, spending time together indoors as a family can offer an opportunity for connection, learning, and growth. Having some mentally stimulating activities and games on hand to keep your child's body and mind occupied can help the whole family embrace the days when you're trapped at home together.

Here are six rainy day toys and games for kids that will (hopefully) prevent that dreaded chorus of "I'm bored" all day long — some of them tested and approved by my family.

Amazon

Melissa and Doug USA Map Floor Puzzle

Puzzles provide many benefits for children of all ages, says Jody LeVos , chief learning officer at BEGiN , an education company focused on early learning.

"In our day-to-day lives, we're often in a rush to get things done or to complete a task as quickly as possible. Puzzles can encourage us to slow down , to work together towards a common goal, and to quite literally see things from new perspectives," LeVos says.

In short, puzzles help build cognitive and fine motor skills while also supporting critical thinking and perseverance. Research also shows puzzle play can help kids develop early spatial skills , like understanding the location and dimension of objects and how different objects are related.

This particular puzzle from Melissa and Doug not only helps kids develop problem-solving skills, it also offers a chance to explore geography. Younger kids will enjoy figuring out how all the pieces go together while older kids can practice their knowledge of cities, states, and capitals.

Amazon

Zingo

This award-winning board game engages young minds and helps build cognitive development, says Amanda Vierheller , chief operating officer at Playgarden Online , an online learning platform that helps prepare children for kindergarten, and co-founder of private school Playgarden Prep .

Zingo is a fast-paced matching game that helps preschoolers build foundational skills for reading, like phonological awareness, matching, and familiarity with letters. It's similar to bingo in that the goal is to get three across on your card. But instead of calling out a letter or number, players match the picture on the tile to the picture on their card.

The game comes with two early reading and language development levels, helping kids develop confidence while having fun, Vierheller says.

My parents recently gave my four-year-old daughter this game, and although it's marketed for preschoolers, I will say Zingo is fun for the whole family. My 7-year-old also gets a kick out of matching the pictures, and I can tell it helps with his reading development, too.

Amazon

Jenga

This classic game for kids ages 6 and up can teach patience, critical thinking, and hand-eye coordination, not to mention offer fun for the whole family.

Parents may recognize Jenga from their childhood, but this classic game from the 80s still offers many benefits for kids today, says Danielle Budash Newkam , a psychologist at the Milton Hershey School and a registered play therapist.

Newkam says she often uses Jenga in her therapeutic work with children because it helps develop a variety of skills.

"Jenga may seem like a simple game, but it requires stopping and thinking carefully. To succeed at Jenga, kids need to use looking eyes, gentle hands, and calm bodies," Newkam says.

Building activities like Jenga can be intellectually stimulating for kids, and help develop hand-eye coordination, critical thinking, and decision-making, according to Newkam.

Amazon

Blue Gingko Sensory Set

According to Vierheller, sensory toys help children's growth and development in several ways.

"By building nerve connections in their brain pathways, sensory play helps kids problem solve and succeed in complex tasks. Engaging all of the senses during play supports deeper learning and inspires creativity," Vierheller says.

All ages and all learning styles thrive with the opportunity to be immersed in meaningful sensory activities, Vierheller says, and this wooden sensory tool set is a great option to add to a sensory table.

You can add dried beans, rice, or chickpeas to create a space for hours of open-ended, calming sensory fun. Let the kids scoop, pour, and play with kitchen items, such as measuring cups and spoons.

Quick tip: I love to break out sensory bins when my kids are stuck indoors, but my husband hates the mess. Sensory tables can help keep items contained. I also lay out a large cloth tablecloth and tell my kids to keep items contained to the cloth, or we have to put the bin away.

Amazon

Gentle Monster Stepping Stones

Rain or shine, kids can keep moving and exploring with these balance stones.

These colorful stepping stones offer varying degrees of steepness to promote balance and support children's ability to determine height and distance, Vierheller says.

Kids can also enhance their problem-solving skills and use their imaginations to create new obstacle courses to challenge their parents or siblings.

Reviewers write that these stones are light enough for young kids to move around — but as one reviewer puts it , they aren't just for little kids: "My children, 8 and 6 years old, love to play 'the floor is lava' with these. It is a great way for them to use their balance. The tallest one has a smaller platform for them to stand on, so it even challenges them at their ages," they write.

Amazon

DigitBuilders Magnetic Blocks

Building in 3D with magnetic blocks inspires creative, open-ended play, and it can also introduce some impressive math concepts in the early years, Vierheller says. In fact, toys like this are often used to engage children in hands-on learning of math concepts .

The blocks have brightly colored shapes that allow small hands to learn as they build, and they can help teach colors, numbers, letters, and shape recognition, Vierheller says. You can even pair these blocks with toy animals, cars, or people to create layered learning and lengthen the playtime.

Insider's takeaway

Rainy or cold-weather days can be tough when parenting young kids with lots of energy. But having engaging toys and games ready to pull out from the cabinet can help you embrace the time together as a family.

"A rainy Saturday presents an opportunity for productive family time. You may reserve some of the day to watch a movie together, but putting aside quality play time is meaningful," Newkam says.