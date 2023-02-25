Open in App
Disabled freight train forces train stoppage in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps,

7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina train has been stopped in its tracks due to a disabled freight train, according to an Amtrak Alert.

Piedmont Train 75 has been halted in its tracks in Greensboro due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks ahead.

Winston-Salem teen shot after fight in parking lot on Waughtown Street, police say

Greensboro is not the only part of North Carolina affected as Piedmont Train 74 has also been stopped in Salisbury due to the blockage.

There is no word as to what caused the freight train to be disabled or as to when the railways will reopen.

Norfolk Southern has confirmed to FOX8 that a train of theirs that was traveling through Lexington derailed on Saturday morning.

One of the train’s 132 cars reportedly derailed and there are no reports of danger to the public, according to Norfolk Southern. Additional personnel is en route to begin the clean-up process and the crew aboard the train is safe.

