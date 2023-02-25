Yoko Ono joins the NYC exodus after 50 years to move to an upstate farm

Yoko Ono , t he widow of the late Beatles singer John Lennon, is reportedly leaving her sprawling residence on the seventh floor of the famed Dakota building on 72nd Street and Central Park West for an upstate New York farm.

For the past 50 years, Ono has lived in the Dakota, where 40-year-old Lennon was fatally shot in 1980 by crazed Beatles fan Mark David Chapman in the archway of the building.

Alex Brandon/ASSOCIATED PRESS The Dakota, one of New Yorks most famous apartment buildings, the effects of its first cleaning since being completed in 1884, on its right side, June 19, 1992. This is the building where Rosemarys Baby was filmed and John Lennon was shot. The dark and brooding buildings exterior is beginning to turn to its original pale yellow. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Ono once said of their Manhattan life that it "became a part of who John and I were; we couldn’t have existed the same way anywhere else."

Their New York home was where the couple raised their son Sean Ono Lennon and where Lennon wrote his biggest solo hit songs after shocking the world with his decision to leave the Beatles. It was the place where Ono worked on her own career as an artist, singer, and producer and collaborated with her late husband on music.

(AP Photo, File) In this April 18, 1972 photo, John Lennon is seen with his wife, Yoko Ono, leaving a U.S. Immigration hearing in New York City.

They grew in their whirlwind romance, riding bikes together, watching movies late at night, enjoying the city's culinary scene, and discovering political activism in the anti-war movement.

Ono reportedly has seen her husband's ghost sitting at his white piano at their home. She says he told her, "Don't be afraid. I am still with you."

The now-90-year-old has been managing health problems and mobility issues. It is still unclear what illnesses she is suffering from, but she has been seen wheelchair-bound.

She thanked fans this month for their birthday wishes.

Ono wrote on Feb 18: “Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes! I’m a very lucky girl. I love you! Lots of love, yoko.”



She recently tweeted about how she takes long walks in the city to "get out of depression"

“There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono tweeted. “That gives me a real high.”

Ono and her late husband had bought a 600-acre farm near Franklin, New York, in 1978. During the pandemic, she regularly retreated to the farm to get out of the city.

The farmhouse has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a herd of 122 Holstein dairy cows and 10 bulls.

Her son Sean has publicly said that he lives with his elderly mother and watches out for her health.



Ono and her son have authorized the new upcoming documentary Daytime Revolution about the story of the week in 1972 in which John Lennon and Yoko co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show.

Lennon's widow has been selling off numerous real estate assets in recent years.