Stüssy and Nike's collab on Penny Hardaway's latest signature shoe is so weird but it works so well

Stüssy is a surfer brand that turned into a streetwear icon after being founded in the 80s.

Penny Hardaway — an NBA player — didn’t surf. We don’t even know if he actually wore Stüssy back in the day. But, yet, somehow, the two sides have collaborated on multiple versions of the Penny 2 sneaker so far. I’ve got to admit, it’s so weird.

With as weird as it is, though, the latest collab between the two sides is so good. Stüssy and Nike released the ‘Fossil’ version of the Penny 2 and it’s incredible.

It misses some of the details from the OG models that make it great, but it brings so much more flare in its simplicity and the range of materials. We talk about all that and more on the latest episode of Special Delivery.

Tap in.

