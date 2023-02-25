Open in App
Herndon, VA
See more from this location?
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Husband tells 911 he shot man stabbing wife, as Fairfax police investigation continues

By Thomas RobertsonJack Moore/WTOP News,

7 days ago
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a deadly stabbing and shooting inside a house in the Herndon area Friday morning. It happened in the 13200...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Witness says unhoused man stabbed inside Petworth Library died in his arms
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Former MPD officer sentenced to jail for inappropriately touching his female coworkers, waving knife
Hanover, MD1 day ago
2 teens shot, killed in gated Upper Marlboro community
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
One Teen Found Dead, Second Shot In Upper Marlboro Parking Lot: Police
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
City Police assisted by State Police and Stafford Sheriff’s Office
Fredericksburg, VA1 day ago
Suspect Arrested In Waldorf After Fleeing From Police In Stolen Vehicle, Drugs And Gun Located
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Police ID Man Who Died By Suicide After MPD Officer-Involved Shootout
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police Seek Identity Of Suspect Involved In Assault At ABC Liquor And Lounge
California, MD2 days ago
Locals call for peace as DC Police identify man shot, killed near 14th Street NW
Washington, DC1 day ago
Silver Spring store employee hits customer in head with champagne bottle: police
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Former DC police officer sentenced for assaults on other MPD officers, employees
Hanover, MD2 days ago
MCPD Respond to Incident Involving Barricaded Person Thursday Afternoon; No Threat to Community
Clarksburg, MD2 days ago
Shooting in Annapolis leaves one man dead
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Montgomery County caregiver sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing from elderly patients
Germantown, MD1 day ago
Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest
Washington, DC2 days ago
Jason Lewis Indicted By Grand Jury In Killing Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Washington, DC2 days ago
MD Woman Who Stole Elderly Residents' Heirlooms Gets Prison Time For Nursing Home Scheme
Germantown, MD2 days ago
Bus crashes into Montgomery County jewelry store
Wheaton, MD2 days ago
Rash of crimes reported outside senior living community in Suitland
Suitland, MD2 days ago
Woman hospitalized after shooting in SE DC shopping center parking lot, MPD says
Washington, DC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy