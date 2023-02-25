How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

Gas prices remained flat over the last week as demand held relatively steady and Energy Information Administration data show oil supplies are well above the five-year average.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.40 on average Tuesday, February 21, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas, TX metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of February 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said this week that further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could lead to more economic stress and may “weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season.”

Dallas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.96

— Texas average: $2.99

— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

– Year change: -$0.31 (-9.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.89

– Week change: -$0.09 (-2.4%)

– Year change: +$0.21 (+5.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.31

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.02

#3. Napa, CA: $4.97

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Owensboro, KY: $2.87

#2. Lawton, OK: $2.89

#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.89

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

