The Asylum movie studio just teased an Attack of the Meth Gator, keeping the animals-on-drugs movie genre rolling

If you thought a movie about a bear on cocaine was wild, then wait until you get a load of this.

Apparently, The Asylum — the same film studio that brought us Sharknado — is working on a movie that will absolutely take the drugged-out animal torch from Cocaine Bear and run away with it.

It’s giving us Meth Gator. And, yes, before you ask, this is absolutely a real thing.

With the excitement everyone has about Cocaine Bear finally coming to theaters, The Asylum thought it was a great time to drop a poster for its new project about a bloodthirsty gator on drugs coming this summer.

Honestly, I couldn’t believe this thing was real. So I went searching through tweets just to make sure The Asylum was serious about this. And, well, it actually seems to be.

Again, this is the studio that brought just the Sharknado genre. Those movies were about Shark Tornados. Honestly, a gator hooked on meth doesn’t sound too farfetched in comparison.

There’s some precedent for it, too. Once, the Loretto Police Department Tennessee posted a joke about meth gators on Facebook. It later came out and said it was just a joke.

“Let us be perfectly clear: the meth gator was a humorous illustration used to highlight the dangers of flushing drugs and other substances down your toilet. Alas, the meth-gator is not real. Let’s say that again: THE METH GATOR IS NOT (at this time) REAL. We’ve had to explain that to our cousins across the pond twice.”

As you can see, people ran with it. Some more than others. And, now, we’re here.

So, Cocaine Bear, meet Meth Gator. Maybe there’s room for a collab in the future. Or an intervention. Who knows?