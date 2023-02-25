Retired firefighter gets wish for one last ride granted

A retired firefighter had one wish, and the North Richland Hills Fire Department made it come true.

Ed Grube, 77, was a firefighter with the Red Hook Fire Company in New York for 15 years.

A medical condition, however, put an end to his firefighting days.

"I've got a bad leg," Grube tells KRLD. "It's kind of numb and not able to work very well ... so that kind of put me out of the fire department from climbing ladders and stuff like that."

Today, Grube lives at The Wellington North Richland Hills, an independent senior living center.

Through the Tree of Dreams program, Grube made a wish to ride aboard a firetruck one more time.

On Thursday, the North Richland Hills Fire Department made that wish come true.

Firefighters with Engine 222 picked him up from the senior center in a firetruck and took him on one last spin.

They rode around town and even responded to a non-emergency call.

"We got a call that they had to answer," says Grube. "And so we had to ride with the sirens and flashing lights. It brought back a lot of good memories, and it was really awesome."

Grube says he had the opportunity to share his experiences with the current firefighters, showing them some memorabilia from the time that he served.

The firefighters, in turn, reminisced with Grube about how much the service has changed over the years.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department thanks Grube for his contribution to the fire service.