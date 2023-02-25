Open in App
North Richland Hills, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Retired firefighter gets wish for one last ride granted

By Andrew Greenstein,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugtgO_0kznmqal00

A retired firefighter had one wish, and the North Richland Hills Fire Department made it come true.

Ed Grube, 77, was a firefighter with the Red Hook Fire Company in New York for 15 years.

A medical condition, however, put an end to his firefighting days.

"I've got a bad leg," Grube tells KRLD. "It's kind of numb and not able to work very well ... so that kind of put me out of the fire department from climbing ladders and stuff like that."

Today, Grube lives at The Wellington North Richland Hills, an independent senior living center.

Through the Tree of Dreams program, Grube made a wish to ride aboard a firetruck one more time.

On Thursday, the North Richland Hills Fire Department made that wish come true.

Firefighters with Engine 222 picked him up from the senior center in a firetruck and took him on one last spin.

They rode around town and even responded to a non-emergency call.

"We got a call that they had to answer," says Grube. "And so we had to ride with the sirens and flashing lights. It brought back a lot of good memories, and it was really awesome."

Grube says he had the opportunity to share his experiences with the current firefighters, showing them some memorabilia from the time that he served.

The firefighters, in turn, reminisced with Grube about how much the service has changed over the years.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department thanks Grube for his contribution to the fire service.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three kids killed in Ellis County
Italy, TX5 hours ago
Difference Maker family is passionate about helping others
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Parker County communities begin clean-up from storms
Weatherford, TX23 hours ago
Amazon Delivery Center in Balch Springs shut down because of wind damage
Balch Springs, TX1 day ago
New report suggests a fire at DFW Airport could have been worse
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Two teenagers jailed in the murder of a Fort Worth man in Garland
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth City Council approves new rules for abandoned shopping carts
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth crash victim is in the hospital and not expected to survive
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Truck crashes into tree and gas meter in White Settlement, driver had 'minor injuries'
White Settlement, TX4 days ago
Richardson seeks traffic signal box art to mark city's 150th anniversary
Richardson, TX3 days ago
Lake Highlands junior killed, no arrests announced
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Woman dies after car careens over highway bridge in Arlington
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Lake Worth home heavily damaged by fire
Lake Worth, TX5 days ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Woman wounded in what Fort Worth police are calling a road rage shooting
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Big-rig crash closes a stretch of Hwy 380 in Denton County
Krum, TX2 days ago
2 arrested in Lake Worth for organized scented candle theft ring
Lake Worth, TX4 days ago
Man shot in Fort Worth, the gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Argyle mayor warns storm-related power outage could be "extended"
Argyle, TX1 day ago
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD hosting parent workshop on fentanyl crisis
Carrollton, TX5 days ago
SUV crashes through window of a White Settlement office building, no one hurt
White Settlement, TX5 days ago
UNT Health Science Center to launch college of nursing
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth Police say crime reduction plan is working, others disagree
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Ask the Expert: How do we prepare for spring storm season?
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Student fatally shot in Dallas now identified as a Lake Highlands High School student
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Tarrant County Jail corporal killed in single-vehicle crash in Arlington
Arlington, TX4 days ago
Southlake SWAT team to train Wednesday, warning there could be loud explosions
Southlake, TX3 days ago
Pilots make emergency landing after fire breaks out on DFW to Orlando flight
Orlando, FL2 days ago
High winds cause damage across North Texas
Weatherford, TX1 day ago
Fairgoer designs new boots for Big Tex
Irving, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy