A man has died after being found hanging in his Cleveland County jail cell
By Jana Hayes, Oklahoman,
7 days ago
A third person has died in as many months while being detained in the Cleveland County Detention Center, according to jail officials.
Joe Allen Sims Jr., 44, was found by jail staff around 4:46 p.m. Friday, unresponsive and "hanging with a cloth wrapped around his neck," according to a press release. Staff and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Sims Jr. was not revived.
The Cleveland County Sherriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation, while the Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death.
This is the first Cleveland County jail death since officials resigned following December deaths
Sims Jr. is the first person to die while being detained in the Cleveland County jail this year, spokesman Hunter McKee said, though the jail came under fire in December following the death of two female detainees.
