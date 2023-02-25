How Oklahoma State was unable to 'finish well enough' to hold off No. 14 Kansas State

STILLWATER — With two seconds on the shot clock, Kansas State’s Desi Sills snuck behind the Oklahoma State defense.

The result was all too familiar and troubling.

An easy layup on an inbounds pass with two minutes left for a five-point lead.

“You just make the guy go away from the basket,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “It’s a real basic principle. You can’t get back-cut there and give up a layup.”

And the Cowboys’ misery continued.

Despite holding an eight-point lead with 12:08 remaining, the Cowboys’ faltered down the stretch in key moments in a deflating 73-68 loss to 14th-ranked Kansas State on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) has lost four straight after a five-game winning streak put it firmly in NCAA Tournament projections.

“We’re frustrated,” OSU senior Kalib Boone said. “I’m frustrated with it but I don’t like to show it.”

Boone scored 18 points — 14 in the second half — and John-Michael Wright scored 12. Caleb Asberry had 13 points.

After two straight blow-out losses, the Cowboys looked more like themselves.

But close isn’t enough in the Big 12.

“We just didn’t finish well enough,” Boynton said.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Cowboys are now in a pressure spot

OSU streaked into a March Madness seed just a few weeks ago. As quickly as that happened, it’s playing itself out of an NCAA Tournament berth.

ESPN Bracketology updated after the loss had the Cowboys as the last team in the tournament, which means an early week trip to Dayton, Ohio, to open the event.

But that could even change by Sunday morning, with the Cowboys on the outside looking in based on late-night results.

Simply put: OSU must win Monday night against Baylor, a team that rolled through the Cowboys earlier this season.

Then the Cowboys need a win at surging Texas Tech to end the regular season next Saturday.

“I think what I’m focused on right now is making sure our guys understand that they’re the same team that won 7 of 8,” Boynton said. “We’re a little bit different from a personnel standpoint. Avery (Anderson III), obviously, was a part of starting that with us. He’s now been out for several games, though.”

Oklahoma State unable to make critical plays

Boynton pointed to three different back-breaking plays that cost the Cowboys.

A wide-open 3-pointer by Keyontae Johnson with six minutes left for a 62-60 lead. A 3 from Ismael Massoud on the next possession when OSU got lost on a ball screen. The layup by Sills nearly four minutes later.

“K-State made the shots they needed to make when they were open is what happened,” Boynton said.

The game completely flipped after Wildcats first-year coach Jerome Tang drew a technical foul with 10:49 remaining.

Kansas State outscored OSU 24-13 the rest of the way.

“I was too demonstrative,” Tang said. “I didn’t say anything. But I was demonstrative, I was demonstrative on purpose. I felt like there were some tic-tac calls that went their way that resulted in and-ones and there were some physical plays that didn’t go our way that didn’t result in what I wanted.

“I believe that it inspired our guys to fight a little harder and I felt like it impacted the way the refs called the game.”

OSU made just 3 of 13 shots after the technical foul.

On the day, the Cowboys shot just 41.1% overall and 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson too much for Cowboys

Earlier in the season, Kansas State stars Markquis Nowell and Johnson led the way in the Cowboys’ loss.

It was much the same, just in different ways.

Nowell had a game-high 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He overcame seven turnovers while also coming up with four steals. He also made 9 of 10 at the foul line.

Johnson had 17 points and five rebounds.

They presented a tough challenge for an OSU defense that has struggled for the past four games.

“I feel like our defense was pretty solid,” Boone said. “We let one guy go to the free throw line 10 times. We can’t do that. That’s like I said when we had mental errors.”

Kansas State shot 49% overall, including 52% in the second half.

Boone did point out mental errors multiple times.

The Cowboys held a six-point lead late in the second half, but Sills hit two free throws and then a bad inbounds pass from Chris Harris Jr. led to a steal and layup by Sills just before the buzzer.

That switched momentum away from OSU.

“That kind of stuff hurts,” Boone said.

Boynton said he thought the defense improved in areas, but it’s nowhere close to what it was a few weeks ago or where it needs to be.

To get back into the March Madness picture, the Cowboys need to get back to their defensive ways.

“The same thing it’s always taken,” Boynton said about what needs to happen to get back to elite defense. “Great effort, great concentration, great connectivity. And we had it today in some moments, we had it today in some real spurts and got some easy baskets because of it.

“But just not enough in really, really crunch time to ultimately overcome a team that has the ability to make you pay when you’re not as connected and when you have a breakdown.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How Oklahoma State was unable to 'finish well enough' to hold off No. 14 Kansas State