Luke Combs & His Wife Avoid Going Celebrity Route by Raising Their Son Tex Without a Nanny

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, want to avoid a celebrity lifestyle while raising their son, Tex. Instead of hiring a nanny, they’re choosing to be hands-on parents and do the heavy lifting themselves.

Combs recently talked to WKML about his and Nicole’s new role as dad and mom, and he was quick to praise Nicole for being in the trenches of motherhood while he juggles parenthood and his demanding career.

“We don’t have any help at home, so it’s just me and her raising the little man. So shoutout to her for really bearing the brunt of that,” he said. “It’s just been amazing, you know being parents. iI’s just so great.

The country music star and his wife welcomed Tex, their first child, into the world last Father’s Day, and as Combs admitted, the time has moved quickly. The now eight-month-old is coming into himself, and it absolutely melts his dad’s heart.

“Tex is doing great,” he continued. “He’s eight months old, so he’s just really getting his personality kinda shining through, and he’s having a good time and smiling and laughing and getting ready to crawl.”

Luke Combs Says Being a Father Brings a ‘Whole New Level of Love’

On Valentine’s Day, Luke Combs elaborated on having a “whole new level of love” thanks to Tex. The 32-year-old has openly battled depression and anxiety in his life, but having a child has helped elevate some of those feelings.

In the past, Luke Combs has been open about dealing with anxiety and depression. However, you don’t have to deal with those issues to know what it’s like to need a mood booster. Luckily for Combs, his little boy does that for him. In a , Luke talked about how happy being a dad makes him.

“It just makes my whole day, it can make you feel instantly amazing and just seeing them in their little chair, bouncing around or whatever they are doing,” he told Sirius XM’s The Highway, “It’s amazing, something so simple. It almost feels like, in a way, that I am a kid again.”

Luke Combs revealed to WKML that a couple of the songs on his upcoming album, Gettin’ Old, were inspired by the final months of Nicole’s pregnancy and the anticipation of becoming a father. But now that Tex is a part of his life, he has an even deeper appreciation for parenthood.

“As your child starts to smile, laugh, and recognize you when you come in the room, it’s like, it just all unveils itself,” he gushed.