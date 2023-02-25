‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Shares Update on Her Friendship With Katie Maloney

The Vanderpump Rules cast is known for dramatic feuds and on-and-off friendships. Two co-stars who have often butt heads are Lala Kent and Katie Maloney. They started out at odds when Kent joined the Bravo reality show. She recently revealed where things stand with her and Maloney’s relationship.

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney had a longstanding feud

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Feb. 15, 2023 | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

When Lala Kent joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2015, she and Katie Maloney clashed immediately.

For instance, Maloney often insinuated Kent was hooking up with various men for expensive perks and called Kent a liar when she said she was going abroad to model. Maloney also took issue with Kent going topless around Maloney’s then-partner Tom Schwartz .

Later, Kent hit back at Maloney and fat-shamed her. At a party in season 5, Kent told Maloney (who has talked about her body insecurities), “I can see that everybody here has not been working on their summer bodies.”

At some point after Maloney’s wedding, she and Kent patched things up. In 2017, Maloney shared on the Morning Breath podcast (via Romper ), “I kind of had a moment of clarity, especially after the wedding. It kind of just felt like this release of everything. I’m not this person. I don’t want to have a beef with her; I don’t know her.”

Lala Kent reveals where her friendship with Katie Maloney stands

Even though they tried to make up and move forward peacefully, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney still have some unresolved tension.

This past January, they stated that “the vibes are off” between them. However, during a February 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , Kent and Maloney shared they are on good terms.

“We both have very sharp tongues,” Kent admitted.

“It was a lack of too much communication,” Maloney added. “I love her. The vibes are back on.”

The 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars are in similar stages of life

Kent and Maloney ended their high-profile relationships within several months of each other. Kent broke up with Randall Emmett in the fall of 2021. Meanwhile, Maloney announced she was divorcing Tom Schwartz in March 2022.

Since then, the two reality TV stars have remained single. They appear to be in similar stages of life (although Kent has a child, while Maloney does not). In July 2022, Kent told Us Weekly that she and Maloney were bonding as unattached women.

“She’s one of those friends where we can sit on the phone for hours, and we just gossip and talk about what it’s like to have these new lives,” Kent revealed. “We’re both back living in apartments, and we’re like, ‘It’s single-girl summer.’ So I’m just excited that I have her.”

Speaking with Cohen on WWHL earlier this month, Kent shared she is “banging a lot of dudes these days.”

On the other hand, Maloney seems to be doing the opposite. “I recently got ghosted, so that was cool. But it’s all right,” she said. “You know what? I’m not going to be for everybody, and that’s cool.”

