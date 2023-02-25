James Arthur Shares Knockout Cover Of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One”

Definitely worth a listen…

Everyone is inspired by the revival of Shania Twain , and some of her most interesting fans from over the decades have come out in full support covering her hits left and right.

We’ve heard from Tim McGraw and others honor the queen of pop country, but here’s another phenomenal cover from James Arthur.

If you’re not familiar, James Arthur is a popular UK singer who rose to fame winning the popular show X Factor in 2012. He’s probably best known for his 2016 song, “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

However, in light of the release of Shania’s new Queen Of Me album, has also taken to social media to try his chops on a Shania cover.

And damn if it wasn’t a beautiful rendition.

One fan put it best when she described James’ voice as similar to the experience of wrapping yourself in a blanket, and he does a great living room performance of the sultry love song, “You’re Still The One.”

Shania released the song back in 1997, and though the song is about her now ex-husband, she has often shared in interviews that performing the song now ultimately reminds her of fond memories with her son.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, James asked his followers to vote on a song for him to cover in a poll he creatively called, “Covers For Lovers,” but then ultimately covered the Shania Twain classic just as a fun addition.

He shared this comment in his caption:

“‘A Thousand Years’ won the poll but secretly I wanted to do Shania Twain ‘Still The One’ too so I did them both.”

He later shared:

“It may not have won the poll, but I have always loved this song. I mean who doesn’t love a bit of Shania Twain?”

Well done.

And the original: