Throwback To Miranda Lambert’s Cover Of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

This is the cover I never knew I needed.

Back in 2017, Miranda Lambert covered U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” while in the Netherlands.

Growing up, we had U2 on blast at my house. My mom is a U2 fanatic, to say the least, and I have so many memories of us putting the DVD of U2 Go Home, Live From Slane Castle, Ireland.

I mean, that opening scene is burned into my brain of Bono yelling at the crowd as they go into “Elevation,” and the sea of people is going insane. And one year, our family vacation included a stop in Chicago to see the resurgence of the Joshua Tree Tour.

My parents made sure we had a well-rounded musical education.

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is a U2 staple.

The lyrics are meaningful, and the melody will get stuck in your head, and while it’s one of their most popular songs, it’s still one of my favorite U2 tunes.

However, Miranda Lambert covering this truly gives me chills. Of course, Bono does a knock-out job on the original, and obviously, we wouldn’t have the song without him, but having a female voice on the lyrics is phenomenal.

At the tune’s end, she turns the lights on the crowd and lets them bring it home.

This cover is exactly what I’ve been looking for.