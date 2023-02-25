ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev captures Doha title

No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia claimed his second straight title Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Great Britain’s Andy Murray in the final of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

Medvedev, coming off a championship at Rotterdam last week, built a 4-1 lead in the first set and a 3-1 lead in the second before finishing off the two-time Doha champ in one hour and 47 minutes.

Medvedev, 27, won his 17th career singles title and improved to 3-0 in his career against the 35-year-old Murray, who had played four straight three-set matches to reach the final.

Open 13 Provence

No. 1 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will face unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in Sunday’s tournament final in Marseille, France.

Hurkacz held off Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 7-6 (4) in 94 minutes and Bonzi eliminated 18-year-old countryman Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 in Saturday’s semfinals.

Hurkacz hammered 22 aces, won 82 percent of the points (41 of 50) on his first serve and saved all three break points he faced against Bublik. Bonzi held serve throughout his match while notching service breaks in the seventh game of the first set and in the opener of the second.

–Field Level Media

