Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder over stabbing of 14-year-old

By Holly Bancroft,

7 days ago

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old was stabbed in Bournemouth .

The 14-year-old was found with a single stab wound in Gladdis road, Bournemouth on Wednesday evening and rushed to hospital.

The boy’s injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening. Three other teenage boys - one aged 14 and two aged 15 - have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Dorset Police said.

The police have referred the case to the watchdog over previous contact the force has had with the injured 14-year-old.

Police are looking for two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and who flagged down officers at the scene. It is thought they may have witnessed the stabbing .

Detective chief inspector Andy Bell said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I would again urge anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are still keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged down officers at the scene, as we believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area as our enquiries continue and officers from the local neighbourhood policy team can be approached with any concerns.”

