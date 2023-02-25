Open in App
Boulder, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado WRs coach Brett Bartolone excited for Jordyn Tyson’s return in the fall

By Matt Wadleigh,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQwQB_0kznkaV700

Spring football is right around the corner, and everybody is eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the new-look Colorado Buffaloes football team with Deion Sanders wearing the headset.

One returning Buff who might see an uptick in usage is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson . However, Tyson won’t be available for spring ball, according to Colorado wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone (h/t Jake Schwanitz of DNVR) .

“Jordyn Tyson is a phenomenal player,” Bartolone said. “We look forward to getting him back in the fall. The talent level is there, it’s just a matter of getting him acclimated to the new system.”

Tyson made some noise this past season, but a lower leg injury saw his season end early and the recovery is taking some time. Tyson even threw a 37-yard pass in the win against Cal, and it’ll be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis incorporates all of this talent into the offense.

Tyson also had an 81-yard score against Oregon, so there is a lot of excitement brewing in Boulder.

The Buffs added a lot of talent on offense, including a pair of USF transfer WRs and Travis Hunter, the two-way five-star player from Jackson State.

