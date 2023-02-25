Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar to come to Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in Edinburg is scheduled to begin in March.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project is privately funded and will cost $3,500,000.

Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar will be located on 1623 W. Trenton Road.

The completion of the Pedro’s is estimated for March 2024.

