Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar to come to Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in Edinburg is scheduled to begin in March. McAllen business growth boosts jobs — and city’s prospects as a destination area
According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project is privately funded and will cost $3,500,000. Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar will be located on 1623 W. Trenton Road.
The completion of the Pedro's is estimated for March 2024.
