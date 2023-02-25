Open in App
Edinburg, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar to come to Edinburg

By Alejandra Yañez,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UI4YC_0kznjm8200

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in Edinburg is scheduled to begin in March.

McAllen business growth boosts jobs — and city’s prospects as a destination area

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project is privately funded and will cost $3,500,000.

Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year

Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar will be located on 1623 W. Trenton Road.

The completion of the Pedro’s is estimated for March 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Fiesta Edinburg celebrates 54 years with family fun for the RGV
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
Family takes on ‘Globe of Death’ at Fiesta Edinburg
Edinburg, TX19 hours ago
Children’s Bereavement Center opens new location in McAllen
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Preparations for annual Hidalgo BorderFest underway
Hidalgo, TX1 day ago
New coffee shop, high-end restaurant coming to Valley this month
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Food Patrol: Chick-fil-A given closure warning for expired food permit
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
City of Edinburg proclaims March 1st as ‘Grupo Frontera Day’
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Harlingen’s Juli Bryant Signs With UTRGV
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Commentary: Quinta Mazatlan, a garden refuge in McAllen, is an extension of the of the man who built it
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
Man breaks into ex’s house with bat, Brownsville police say
Brownsville, TX22 hours ago
Valley cities to host job fairs in March
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Hog Waddle marks unique event in San Benito history
San Benito, TX2 days ago
Texas Oncology-Brownsville hosts cancer screening event
Brownsville, TX2 hours ago
McAllen ISD hosts ceremony for Culinary Arts facility
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Historic ‘El Jardin’ hotel in Brownsville to undergo $17M renovation
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Texas Southmost College host first full scale drill
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
10 arrested in human smuggling attempts across RGV Wednesday
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Authorities find two migrant children hiding in McAllen orange orchard
Mcallen, TX23 hours ago
Expressway reopens after 18-wheeler catches fire
Weslaco, TX4 days ago
Law enforcement agencies crack down on street racing
Rancho Viejo, TX15 hours ago
Threat to Rio Hondo Middle School was a ‘hoax’, officials say
Rio Hondo, TX2 days ago
Goat Yoga of South Texas hosts premiere yoga experience
Harlingen, TX3 days ago
Unseasonable 100-degree heat in South Texas border worries migrant aid workers
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Feds: Pharr man sentenced for firearm trafficking, 2 remain wanted
Pharr, TX1 day ago
Mission amnesty program open through March
Mission, TX2 days ago
Residents experiencing water break in north San Benito
San Benito, TX3 days ago
San Juan to close 6 St. to Standard St. today
San Juan, TX4 days ago
PHOTOS: Ocelots spotted in 'rare' moment along a South Texas road
Los Fresnos, TX3 days ago
City of Edinburg names 13 Hometown Heroes to be recognized in upcoming marathon
Edinburg, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy