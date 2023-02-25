Lifeguards rescued 2 people from car trapped in flood water

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were rescued from a car trapped in flood water Saturday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Dispatchers received a call about two people in a car unable to get out in the 4000 block of Pacific Highway at 8:00 a.m., according to a tweet by the agency .

SDFD said San Diego Lifeguards responded to the scene just north of the San Diego International Airport and rescued the two individuals from the car.

The two unidentified individuals were assessed for injuries after the rescue. No other information was given at this time.

