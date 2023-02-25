Shoppers Say This $4 Travel-Size Moisturizer Is Perfect for Healing ‘Very Dry, Cracked Hands'

Let’s take a pause to recognize something: it’s cold outside. And while we know you’re bundling up and putting on those layers to stay nice and warm , we have a sneaking suspicion you’re forgetting something. No, it’s not an extra hat or set of gloves, it’s a moisturizer specifically for your hands. The frigid temperatures can really dry out your hands. But thanks to one moisturizer, you can say goodbye to cracked skin and hello to complete hydration — and only for $4 on Amazon .

Shoppers Love This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand's $9 Foundation Because of Its 'Great Coverage for Mature Skin'

Gold Bond’s Ultimate Healing Hand Cream is perfect for this time of year. This handy little tube of moisture features 7 intensive moisturizers, plus vitamins A, C and E for skin’s holistic health. The moisturizer, which is perfectly sized for your favorite tote bag , purse, or backpack, repairs dry, problem hands and even lasts after washing your hands. But listen, we hear you. Is this lotion really too good to be true? Don’t take it from us. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this moisturizer.

Image: Gold Bond via Amazon

Buy: Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream $3.97

“Gold Bond Hand Cream lives up to it’s [SIC, its] reputation,” one person wrote, who also noted the lotion is perfect for “very dry, cracked hands and eczema.” Another shopper shared they struggle with “very dry hands in the winter. This hand cream works like a charm,” they wrote. “The hand cream smells great, is very silky and most importantly, not greasy at all. I have it on subscribe and save. Give your hands a treat!”

This dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic lotion is perfect for this time of year. Don’t let the dryness of the winter season get the better of your skin. Get your own $4 tube of Gold Bond’s Ultimate Healing Hand Cream and see the results for yourself!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: