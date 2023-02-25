Skiers and snowboarders ride the epic powder at Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort received 18 inches of fresh snow over a 36-hour period creating fantastic conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Skiers and snowboarders wait all season for snow like this and people were having the time of their lives up on the mountain, I know I was.

"Having a day like this you will remember the rest of the year, it’s heaven," said skier Steve Jones. "Especially the upper half of the mountain is deep, really good snow and the coverage is excellent."

Not only did people have good snow on Friday, but it also got combined with perfect weather on a bluebird day.

"This is why you take off work early to come cherish these days because we have absolutely been blessed with incredible conditions today," said skier Bob Walker.

For the people who made it up on Thursday, they got to experience riding in the storm with even better snow conditions.

"There was great snow yesterday it was like cold smoke powder," said snowboarder Dominic Rueffele. "Definitely tiring, you will make two runs and you will start to feel it, but it's excellent and that’s what I come out for."

By the end of Friday the mountain was starting to get skied off, but there is another storm on the way and it should arrive on Sunday.

Tamarack has a promotion where anyone with a season pass at any Idaho resort can ski one day for free at Tamarack.

They also currently have their early bird sale on their boundless pass until March 1, that pass provides year-round recreation on the slopes, mountain biking and on Lake Cascade in the summer.

We didn't spend any time in the Village on this trip, but it continues to evolve with new amenities as they added the Seven Devils Tap House this season.