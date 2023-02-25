Open in App
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

National non-profit program inspires upcoming Latinx generation in Iowa

By Cinthia Naranjo,

7 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A leadership class continues to inspire the upcoming Latinx generation.

Latinos In Action, a national non-profit, started at East High School in 2019. Now the organization is expanding its reach in Iowa and will be offering classes at Roosevelt and North High School.

The program organizers and students joined WHO 13 on Today in Iowa Saturday to talk about the growing class.

