Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New TD Wire mock draft goes off script for Steelers

By Curt Popejoy,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8Gkm_0kznfTjd00

I can always appreciate when a mock draft doesn’t just stick to the script for the Pittsburgh Steelers picks. Our friends over at Touchdown Wire have a new three-round mock draft out and went quite a little rogue in all the best ways. Let’s take a look at the picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFh5I_0kznfTjd00
(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBRRs_0kznfTjd00
Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGVTd_0kznfTjd00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meX1R_0kznfTjd00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei9Bg_0kznfTjd00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This is a great mock draft for the Steelers. It doesn’t stick to the formula so many other mock drafts do and gets the Steelers some impact players. Addison and Torrence are on the field Week One and Addison’s history with quarterback Kenny Pickett makes this pick a smart one for the Steelers. Torrence can replace Kevin Dotson and really add punch to the run game while righting the wrongs of the Dotson and Kendrick Green picks.

Banks in the middle of the second round is a bargain. Unless Cameron Sutton leaves there is no need to spend the top pick on a cornerback. Banks would fit into the rotation perfectly with his length and athleticism.

Now, if none of those first three picks got under your skin, Evans in the third will. Most fans will look at using a pick this high on a running back as bad business and they might be right.

I can see fans lashing out against this one bigtime, especially given Pittsburgh didn’t take an offensive tackle, linebacker or edge rusher in those first three picks. There are a handful of guys who were taken after Evans who could help the Steelers much sooner. Alabama S Jordan Battle, defensive Keeanu Benton, linebacker Jack Campbell and offensive tackle Blake Freeland are just some of the names we see go after Evans that make far more sense. Nevertheless, we applaud TD Wire for thinking outside the box.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama QB Bryce Young weighs in at 204 pounds
Montgomery, AL4 hours ago
Devon Achane speaks about his goals and NFL future at the Combine
College Station, TX53 minutes ago
Check out Bryce Young's official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's 2023 NFL Combine workout
Indianapolis, IN44 minutes ago
Washington OL prospect has strong ties to the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Robbie Gould emerges as potential Titans free-agent target
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Vikings draft prospects: Anthony Richardson tests out of this world, runs U 4.44 40-yard dash
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
3 things to consider if the Steelers would draft WR Jordan Addison
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Seahawks adding pass rush specialist to Pete Carroll's staff
Seattle, WA42 minutes ago
Report: Titans 'really like' C.J. Stroud, have him as top QB in draft
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Top 5 Big Ten Performances in day two of the NFL Combine
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Seahawks have met with Anthony Richardson, John Michael Schmitz
Seattle, WA54 minutes ago
Report: Panthers will be aggressive if they fall in love with a QB
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
4 Titans make The Ringer's top 100 free agents list
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Anthony Richardson sets QB records for vertical, broad jumps at combine
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy