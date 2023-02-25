Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which Steelers offensive lineman should be replaced first?

By Curt Popejoy,

7 days ago
As of now, the only Pittsburgh Steelers starting offensive lineman whose job is safe is starting right guard James Daniels. As a unit, this group improved in the second half of the season but it is fair to assume a player or two will be upgraded.

But if you could just replace one linebacker, who would it be? I’m honestly fine with Mason Cole coming back as the starting center. He isn’t Mike Webster or Maurkice Pouncey but he’s a good player and showing a lot of leadership since being signed.

So if we remove Cole and Daniels, it leaves three. Both of the Steelers starting tackles, Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor struggled. With a young quarterback running the offense, these are the most important spots on the line. Especially on the left. They are probably the most difficult ones to replace adequately.

Lastly, we have Kevin Dotson. Dotson was supposed to be great. And frankly, sometimes he is. But more often he plays without discipline and lacks consistent effort. However, no matter what, any loyalty to Dotson cannot overrule the need to build this team at the line of scrimmage

Cast your vote and tell us which player needs to be upgraded first.

