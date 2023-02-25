Live Blog: Hogs Close Out Win Over East Illinois to Clinch Series

Jared Wegner has another big day at the plate to life Razorbacks to big win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got off to a fast start Friday behind Hagen Smith and now they're looking for the same thing from Will McEntire.

The Razorbacks opened a weekend series with Eastern Illinois at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday with a 13-2 walk-off win delivered by Kendall Diggs and today.

First Inning: Hogs Manage to Grab Lead

We'll have the game covered on an overcast day with temperatures in the low 50's this afternoon an a light breeze.

The Hogs got out of the first inning clean and gave McEntire a lead with Brady Slavens lining a single in the left, going to second on a throwing error by Eastern Illinois that allowed Jared Wegner to score, giving them a 1-0 lead. Hogs 1, EIU 0

Second Inning: Hogs Increase Lead

Nothing for the Panthers as McEntire doesn't allow a baserunner.

The Hogs add another run in the bottom of the inning as Peyton Stovall gets hit by an 0-2 pitch, Wegner draws a walk and Slavens delivers a two-RBI sacrifice fly to pad the lead. Hogs 3, EIU 0

Third Inning: Panthers Get on Board

McEntire starting to have some problems as Kolten Poorman, leading off the inning for the Panthers, delivers a 2-2 pitch over the left-center wall. After a groundout, he walked Lincoln Riley and Lucas Diluca delivered a single that moved Riley over to third. McEntire settled down and struck out Ryan Ignoffo to end the inning.

Hogs get a lead-off double by Jace Bohrofen, who came home after a ground-out on another double, this time a liner by Parker Rowland down the right-field line, pushing the lead even more. Hogs 4, EIU 1

Fourth Inning: Fast, Routine Inning

Nobody gets on base on either side.

Fifth Inning: McEntire Out, Kody Frank In

McEntire gets first two outs, then walks Drumke and Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn doesn't hesitate to bring in Cody Frank, who gets the final out.

The Hogs go down in order on the bottom half of the inning. Hogs 4, EIU 1

Sixth Inning: Hogs Cruising Through Order

Eastern Illinois goes down in order in the top of the inning.

Rowland, the second batter in the order for the Hogs, draws a walk on four straight pitches, then moves on second on a wild pitch before being stranded. Hogs 4, EIU 1

Seventh Inning: Panthers Manage to Inch Closer

Eastern Illinois finally catches a pitch and Cade Zalewski drives a homer to left field, gut the Panthers can't get anything more but a two-out single by Ben Galleher, but he is stranded.

With one out, Wegner singled up the middle, then stole second. Slavens drew an intentional walk. When Bohrofren delivered a single to right field, things got crazy with some bad baserunning, but Eastern Illinois had some drops and nobody covered first, so the Hogs loaded the bases.

Caleb Cali, pinch-hitting for Ben McLaughlin with the bases loaded worked a full count and drew a walk, driving across another run. Hogs 5, EIU 2

Eighth Inning:

EIU gets a lead-off single from Riley and advanced on a ground-out, then came home when Cole Gober singled to right-center to keep the Panthers hanging around.

Hogs get big inning as John Bolton and Tavian Josenberger leads off with back-to-back singles and Wegner walks to load the bases, then Bohrofen brings them home with a double to left-center. McLaughlin delivered an RBI single through the left side, bringing Slavens home and moving Bohrofen to third. Rowland singled up the middle, bringing Bohrofen home. Hogs 10, EIU 3

Ninth Inning:

Dylan Carter goes to the mound for the Hogs. A two-out single disrupts a quick end to the game, followed by a walk and the game ends when Slavens catches a pop-out in foul territory down the left-field line.

FINAL: Hogs 10, EIU 3