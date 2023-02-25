Open in App
New Bedford, MA
The Standard-Times

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: See which 5 SouthCoast teams qualified and who they will face

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times,

7 days ago

Five of SouthCoast’s nine girls basketball teams have qualified for the 2023 MIAA playoffs.

Here’s a look at each team and their opening matchup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B62KO_0kzneObR00

Apponequet

Record: 10-10

Seed: No. 29 in Div. 3

Opening matchup: Hosts No. 36 Shawsheen Valley Tech (11-8) at 5 p.m. on Monday in a preliminary round game.

Outlook: The Lakers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20 and are looking to gain experience for a young but talented squad that is led by sophomore guard Addie Taylor and freshman guards Hannah Kuriscak and CC Levrault. “This will benefit us this year and years to come,” said Apponequet head coach Trevor Gagnier. “We’re a pretty competitive team and we expect to compete. Getting a home game next week will be nice. We haven’t had a home game in a few years.” The Lakers overcame a slow start to the season to capture a share of the South Coast Conference title for the first time since the 2018-19 season. “This year we started off inconsistent,” Gagnier said. “We’ve played a lot better. We’re probably playing our best basketball right now. We’ve lost some tough games, but also won some big ones over the last two weeks.” With no seniors in the starting five, a strong core will be back next year. “When you’re young, you’re hungry and excited to go,” Gagnier said. “We’ve played a lot of close games this year so hopefully that will help us and translate to more success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yO7kC_0kzneObR00

Bishop Stang

Record: 14-8

Seed: No. 13 in Div. 3

Opening matchup: Hosts No. 20 Dennis-Yarmouth (12-8) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in a Round of 32 game.

Outlook: The Spartans reached the Div. 3 Sweet 16 a year ago and have enough talent and experience to match that run and even go deeper in the tournament this winter. “Our goal is to reach the Sweet 16 or top 8,” said Bishop Stang head coach Julie Letourneau. “With having the veteran squad and having the experience last year, we’re more prepared than last year with our emotions. With having the six seniors, I feel like we’re a veteran squad and playing in our conference prepares us. It’s looking for that consistency on the court.” Leading the way is senior Bridget Markey, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, as well as seniors Kate Carreau, Sophie Caldwell and Charlotte Sisson. The Spartans have won four of their last five games. “We have played pretty well the last couple of weeks,” Letourneau said. “We’ve blended well on offense so we’re producing higher scores in games and executing better on offense. We have a strong defensive team so I’m not worried about defense.”

POLL Vote for the Standard-Times Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 13-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AV05g_0kzneObR00

Dartmouth

Record: 11-9

Seed: No. 29 in Div. 2

Opening matchup: Hosts No. 36 Middleboro (11-11) at 5 p.m. on Monday in a preliminary round game.

Outlook: Dartmouth is making its second straight playoff appearance and first under first-year head coach Brian Jalbert. “It’s definitely exciting,” said Jalbert. “We’ve been playing well. We had a tough schedule to end the season.” Dartmouth swept its regular season series with Middleboro, winning 61-37 on Dec. 14 and 53-49 on Feb. 16. Cheesebro is in the midst of an impressive sophomore campaign in which she leads the SouthCoast in scoring with 22.8 points per game. She also averages 8.4 rebounds. The key for Dartmouth is having others like Abbie Zuber and Remy Barber make big contributions. “We have that type of team where we’re hot and we’re cold,” Jalbert said. “If we get hot, we can beat a lot of teams.” Zuber is the lone starting senior for Dartmouth. “Abbie’s ankle is healthy,” Jalbert said. “She helps us play much better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5SCn_0kzneObR00

New Bedford

Record: 13-7

Seed: No. 28 in Div. 1

Opening matchup: Hosts No. 37 Brockton (13-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in a preliminary round game.

Outlook: The Whalers are hoping that the third time's a charm. They lost both of their regular season matchups with the Boxers by a combined seven points. They’ll get a third shot at Brockton in the playoffs. The key to a tournament run for the Whalers is defense. “We want an up and down pace,” said New Bedford head coach Jordan Pina. “For us, it starts on the defensive end and holding teams to one shot at a time. We know we have the athletes to get out front.” In a win over Taunton in their regular season finale, senior Vanessa Bucha and junior Lexi Thompson combined for 30 transition points. “We’re tough to beat when we play like that,” Pina said. “It was good to get back to what we do best.” The Whalers ended the season, losing two of their last three games. “We didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Pina said, noting that New Bedford did achieve its season-long goal. “Making the tournament was No. 1 and hosting a game was goal No. 2.” This is New Bedford’s first playoff appearance since 2019-20. “They are excited,” Pina said. “We’ve had a few conversations about what getting in (to the tournament) is doing for New Bedford High culture and future generations. They’re paving the way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNtjt_0kzneObR00

Old Colony

Record: 14-6

Seed: No. 21 in Div. 5

Opening matchup: Hosts No. 44 Mount Alvernia (10-10) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a preliminary round game.

Outlook: The Cougars followed up a breakthrough season a year ago with another strong showing as they earned a share of the Mayflower Athletic Conference after winning it outright in 2021-22. “Fourteen win season after a 15 win season; that's what you’re looking to see is the consistency,” said Old Colony head coach Craig Lincoln. “We figured ourselves out as the season went on.” Old Colony went 8-2 in its last 10 games. “We started playing better basketball and working more collectively,” Lincoln said. “I like the way we’re heading in with good attitudes. We’re working collectively on defense. Not one person can carry us. It has to be a team effort and they’ve been buying in.” Seniors Hailey Hathaway and Olivia Perry set the tone while junior Izzy Hougasian has come on strong.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: See which 5 SouthCoast teams qualified and who they will face

