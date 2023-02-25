De'Aaron Fox's Viral Quote After The Kings Beat The Clippers

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime (on the road in Los Angeles).

The game was historic, as the two teams combined for 351 points, which is the second most in NBA history.

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combined to score 87 points and dish out 18 assists in the victory.

After the game, the two met with the media, and Fox's quote went viral.

Reporter: "Is this a statement that you guys have made tonight as the Sacramento Kings?"

Fox: "Was it thoughts about Westbrook, or was it thoughts about us? I don't give a f**k who's over there. It doesn't matter. You see the league, the talent in this league. There are a lot of talented teams. Obviously, he added talent to this team, but we come in, we worry about us."

The former Kentucky star played in his first career All-Star Game last Sunday and is in the middle of a very productive season.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 54 games (while shooting 51.4% from the field).

Fox is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Kings) and has never made the NBA Playoffs.

The franchise hasn't been to the postseason since 2006, but the drought appears likely to end in 2023.

Currently, the Kings are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 34-25 record in 59 games.

They will play their next game on Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).