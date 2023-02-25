Doug Schutte, The Bard’s Town owner, remembered for fostering artist haven in Louisville

Countless laughs and hundreds of performers filled The Bard’s Town for more than a decade, all flowing from the mind of its co-founder, owner and operator, Doug Schutte .

For nearly 13 years the business – part restaurant and bar, part entertainment venue – served Shakespeare-inspired fare and staged everything from stand-up comedy to live theater to musical performances for crowds in Louisville.

Friends are remembering Schutte, who died Thursday at age 47, as a man of many talents who gave his all to his passions, including the arts, athletics and his family.

“He was a true Renaissance man,” said Mike Glaser, longtime St. Xavier High School football coach and educator.

Glaser coached Schutte in his teenage years in the late 1980s and later worked alongside him when Schutte taught at the school and joined the football coaching staff.

“He had the ability to do something in every area,” Glaser said. “Writer. Actor. Performer … And then as a football coach, he was probably as fine a coach as I ever had.”

In a 2011 Courier Journal article, Schutte recalled surprising his high school friends by trying out for the school musical in spring of his senior year.

He continued with student-run theater at Bellarmine University while earning a degree in English, followed by a master's degree in literature from the University of Louisville.

When Schutte returned to St. X as a teacher, Glaser quickly recruited him to join the coaching staff. Glaser said he’s received an outpouring of messages from former players devastated by the news of Schutte’s death.

“Not only did he coach them, he stayed in contact with them,” he said. “He didn’t just coach you. He got to love you and care about you. That was the kind of person he was.”

Schutte’s love for theater was “reawakened” during a fellowship in 2006 as he worked at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, he wrote on his business’ website.

"They had these wonderful pub theaters there, and the idea of having a place with a theater that did new work and was very quaint like those little spaces was captivating," he previously told The Courier Journal.

Realizing that vision, Schutte pivoted from education and opened The Bard’s Town in 2010 with fellow St. X graduate Scot Atkinson and Jon DeSalvo (both of whom left the business in subsequent years).

The following year, his nonprofit Bard Theatre started operations at the space with a production of “Chasing Ophelia,” a Schutte-penned comedy.

Another of Schutte’s creations, “The Kings of Christmas,” debuted in 2011 and has been staged yearly ever since. The production, inspired by Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” tells the story of the dysfunctional King family as its members try to figure out if their Elvis impersonator and magician father is dead, alive or reincarnated.

A 2018 Courier Journal article quoted Schutte’s familiar playful quip about the production: “It's like 'A Christmas Carol' if, you know, Dickens were an idiot."

While the restaurant’s menu had many a Shakespeare-related pun (such as the “To Bean, or Not to Bean” burger or the “Merry Fries of Windsor”) its first-floor lounge stage and larger second-floor stage focused not on Shakespeare’s classics but on nurturing new voices and bringing new productions to life.

Jessica Mathis, a Louisville writer, performer and producer, booked Schutte’s theater over the years and said it was an “invaluable resource” and one of the few spaces where creatives could access a space without an upfront fee.

“Having The Bard’s Town definitely kept me from having to go to lots of different bars and convince them that the arts were a worthy endeavor,” she said.

The Bard’s Town encouraged risk taking and experimentation, she said, and fostered a spirit of collaboration, not competition.

“The Bard’s Town was a home,” she said. “It was a safe space, and of course that emanates from Doug.”

Brad Downall, now the director of the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at Madisonville Community College, got to know Schutte during his tenure as executive director of the Kentucky Theatre Association from 2007 to 2010.

He recalled Schutte’s dedication — well beyond his paid 10 hours per week — to make the organization successful.

“The theatre community in Louisville and across that state has lost a champion with the passing of Doug,” Downall said.

He conceded when he first met Schutte and heard of his long-term goal to open a business, he thought it was pipe dream. He was happily proven wrong.

“The food was good, the atmosphere was jovial and warm, and art was alive and fresh,” he said. “From Doug’s own plays, to cutting-edge new work by emerging playwrights, to the Ten-tucky New Play Festival, Doug supported the arts community, and it supported him in return.”

And while the business recently closed its doors at 1801 Bardstown Road in the Highlands, Schutte was in the process of relocating to a former church building on Burnett Avenue in the Meriwether neighborhood.

“This is about having the space I kind of wanted all along,” he told The Courier Journal in January .

The future of that space is unclear. But the connections formed at The Bard’s Town, the playing field and the classroom will remain.

“He touched the lives of hundreds and hundreds of people,” Glaser said. “I don’t think he ever realized that, and I wish he had.”

Schutte closed his online bio on the Bard Theatre website with some words of advice.

"Challenge yourself. Grow yourself. But don't focus on yourself so much you don't see anyone around you,” he wrote. “People who say work hard, play hard clearly don't know how to work or play properly or are in the wrong industries. Stand for what is right, because it's right. But remember that you're wrong a lot. If someone ever says META three times in a conversation with you, run."

