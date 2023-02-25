Open in App
Ashland, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Investigators, search parties looking for missing Ashland man

By Jordan Unger,

7 days ago

ASHLAND , Ohio (WJW) – Investigators and search parties are looking for a man reported missing out of Ashland County earlier this week.

Timothy Metcalf, 74, left his Ashland home on 12th Street Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

He’s 5’11” and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators say he’s under immense stress and they’re worried about his safety.

Law enforcement is working with search parties from the Ohio Special Response Team Saturday to look for him.

According to the Ashland Police Division, residents could expect to see groups searching near Sandusky Hollow, Ford Drive, Baney Road and West 12th Street.

Anyone with information on this missing person is asked to contact law enforcement. If you see this man, call 911.

